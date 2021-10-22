Suspect in custody following incident at Virginia Beach hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department said a suspect is in custody at the Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital after an incident.

Sentara Healthcare initially sent an alert warning of an active shooter on the fourth floor of the hospital, saying a caller heard gunshots in a stairwell.

Police say the incident is not an active shooter incident.

Sentara Healthcare released the following statement regarding the incident:

“There is no active shooter at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and there is no threat to any staff, patients or community. The Virginia Beach Police Department is handling the incident and all future updates will come from them.”

There is currently no further information. News 3 has a crew on the way to the hospital.