Man charged with murder after James City Co. double shooting

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - A man has been charged with an incident that happened in the area of Carriage Road and Alesa Driveon August 8.

Around 9:15 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to a reported gunshot victim.

A male, later identified as 22-year-old Diamont’e Malik Brown, was found unresponsive laying in the street in the 200 block of Alesa Drive. He was transported by medics to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

A second victim, a 22-year-old man, reported being shot in the leg and had already been driven to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center by a friend prior to officers arrival. His injuries are not life threatening, according to police.

On August 10 officers arrested 42-year-old Naieveo Alidro Hairston at a motel in Newport News.

He is charged with two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, murder and robbery.

This remains an active investigation.