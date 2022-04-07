Watch
Man charged with murder, arson after brother of NFL linebacker Owusu-Koramoah found dead in Hampton home

Posted at 7:54 PM, Apr 07, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - A Hampton man was arrested in Orlando, Florida on arson and murder charges after the brother of Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was found dead in a Hampton home earlier this week.

Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, 23, was discovered inside a residence in the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive early Tuesday morning. Police said there was also evidence of a fire inside the home.

Ronald Ivan Scott, 33, remains in custody at the Orange County Jail awaiting extradition back to Virginia in connection with Joshua Owusu-Koramoah's death.

The Hampton Police Division said in a statement that it extends its gratitude to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in this arrest.

This is a developing story.

