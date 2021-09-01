Watch
Man charged with second-degree murder in connection with Norfolk domestic homicide

Norfolk Police Department
Julius Herring
Posted at 2:37 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 14:37:14-04

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for a shooting that left a woman dead.

Around 11:55 p.m. on August 23, 2021, dispatchers received a call for a gunshot victim at a home in the 1600 block of Kingsway Road.

When police arrived, they found a woman, identified as Amira Y. James-Rodgers, 41, of Norfolk, suffering from a gunshot wound. James-Rodgers was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, detectives charged Julius A. Herring, 36, of Norfolk, with second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Herring is currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

