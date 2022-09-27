Man charged with toddler’s death says bullet traveled through wall hitting boy

SUFFOLK, Va. – Court documents reveal what led up to the death of a four-year-old boy in Suffolk Sunday night.

According to court paperwork, Antonio Melton, the toddler’s stepfather, said he was “removing the magazine from a handgun and the gun fired a single round which traveled through the wall hitting the victim.”

Suffolk Police charged Melton, 38, in connection with the boy’s death.

According to police, the shooting happened inside a home in the 200 block of Pine Street near W. Finney Avenue around 9 p.m.

Suffolk Fire and EMS crews treated the boy at the scene and rushed him to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Investigators charged Melton with second-degree murder; use of a firearm in commission of a felony; possession of a firearm by a violent felon; and reckless handling of firearm.