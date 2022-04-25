Man convicted of first-degree murder following fatal 2021 Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Chesapeake man was convicted of first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that left one victim dead and another injured in January 2021.

According to police, on January 2, 2021, at 12:43 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue for reports of a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they heard shots fired inside the residence.

The shooting left one person dead and another suffered from a gunshot wound.

News 3 later reported that the suspect was a Chesapeake woman's boyfriend. 37-year-old Iaisha James was shot and killed in her home. The woman's boyfriend, then 39-year-old Antonio Lee Sutton was arrested the night of the incident.

According to officials, the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute involving both people.

Police say the woman's adult daughter was also injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital.

On Friday, 40-year-old Antonio Lee Sutton was convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, abduction by force or intimidation, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He's scheduled for a sentencing hearing on November 3.

Sutton had just been released from state prison six months before the fatal shooting, after serving nearly two decades for a 2003 Virginia Beach for armed robbery, carjacking and abduction.

He currently remains in custody at the Chesapeake Correctional Center.

