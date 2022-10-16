Watch Now
Man dead following a gunshot wound incident, Accomack County police investigate

Police
Posted at 11:32 AM, Oct 16, 2022
Accomack County, Va. — The Accomack County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Eastern Shore Emergency Operations Center on October 15 around 4:11 a.m. in regard to an incident that left a male unresponsive.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 16000 block of Savagetown Road. That is near Lankford Highway.

According to the police, the 38-year-old male who identifies as Tabora Jermaine Bailer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bailer has been transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiners' office to discover the cause of his death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information leading to this incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff's Office 757-787-1131

