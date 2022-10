HAMPTON, Va. — Police say one man is dead following a shooting on West Mercury Boulevard.

Police tell News 3 it happened at a business at the intersection of Mercury Boulevard and Cunningham Drive. The call came in right before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

When Hampton Police arrived they say officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Hampton Fire and Rescue.

This is an open investigation. Stay with News 3 for updates.