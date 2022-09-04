Watch Now
Man dead following stabbing in Ocean View

Posted at 3:39 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 15:42:31-04

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Police Department responded to a stabbing in the 1300 block of E. Ocean View Avenue on September 2 around 9:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found Marcos Mata-Monjaras, 46 of Norfolk suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Mata-Monjaras was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation Tiran L. Wilson, 46 was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder.

According to the release Wilson is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police say anyone with information leading to this homicide should contact 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

