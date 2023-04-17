Man dies after being hit by car on W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is dead after being hit by a car on West Mercury Blvd. Sunday night, according to Hampton Police.

City officials said they got the call for this just after 8:00 p.m.

When they arrived, HPD officers found the man had been hit by a passing vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by first responders.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

According to police, as of Sunday night, no charges have been placed.

The crash remains under investigation by the members of the Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team.