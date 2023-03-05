Man dies after crash with Hampton school bus on I-64: State police

YORK COUNTY, Va. — State police say one man, 26-year-old Austin Hermann, died after crashing into the back of a Hampton City School bus.

Around 1:48 a.m. Sunday, the Virginia State Police investigated the two vehicle crash. State police say the crash occurred on Interstate 64, east of Route 199 in York County.

The Hampton school bus involved had 20 students, two adults, a teacher and the driver, according to police. No one on the bus was injured in the crash.

State police say preliminary investigations reveal that Hermann was driving a 2022 Chrysler Pacifica, traveling eastbound when he drove into the rear of the bus. Police say he died on impact.

The passenger, 20-year-old Collin Hermann, suffered injuries and was transported from the scene, according to state police.

State police say it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash, but they do say speed was not and Hermann was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 were shut down to investigate the crash until just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The crash is still an ongoing investigation.

