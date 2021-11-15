Watch
News

Actions

Man dies from injuries following Suffolk head-on crash in October

items.[0].image.alt
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 3:46 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 15:46:42-05

SUFFOLK, Va.- A driver involved in a head-on crash in October has died from his injuries.

Suffolk Police say that one of the drivers involved in the two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred in the 5000 block of Godwin Boulevard on October 20, has died to his injuries while in the hospital. He was later identified by police as 64-year-old Timothy Durwood Lane.

The cause of the crash still remains under investigation.

This crash was one of three crashes to cause travel lanes to shut down that afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks