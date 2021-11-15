Man dies from injuries following Suffolk head-on crash in October

SUFFOLK, Va.- A driver involved in a head-on crash in October has died from his injuries.

Suffolk Police say that one of the drivers involved in the two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred in the 5000 block of Godwin Boulevard on October 20, has died to his injuries while in the hospital. He was later identified by police as 64-year-old Timothy Durwood Lane.

The cause of the crash still remains under investigation.

This crash was one of three crashes to cause travel lanes to shut down that afternoon.

