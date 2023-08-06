Watch Now
Man dies in motorcycle crash in Newport News

News 3
Newport News Police
Posted at 7:14 AM, Aug 06, 2023
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police in Newport News shut down part of northbound Jefferson Ave. early Sunday morning following a fatal motorcycle crash.

According to Newport News Police, the call came in around 2 a.m. for a crash near Jefferson Ave. and King's Ridge Dr.

When officers arrived, police say they found a man dead from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash. Investigators believe the motorcycle left the road before striking a curb and crashing.

Police temporarily shut down Jefferson between King's Ridge Dr. and Atkinson Way for the initial investigation.

