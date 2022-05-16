Watch
Man dies in shooting on Fremont Street in Norfolk

News 3
Posted at 12:16 PM, May 16, 2022
2022-05-16 12:38:25-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating another homicide.

Police are currently investigating a shooting in the 800 block of Fremont Street after a call came in around 10:40 a.m.

One man has been pronounced dead at the scene.

News 3 is heading to the scene now to learn more details.

Since last Wednesday, nine people have been killed in shootings in Hampton Roads, including two people in Suffolk, two people in Chesapeake, two people in Portsmouth, one person in Hampton, and now three in Norfolk.

Anyone with information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

