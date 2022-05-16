Gov. Youngkin announces creation of Violent Crime Task Force

NORFOLK, Va. - As crime and gun violence continue to be major concerns in Hampton Roads and Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the creation of a Violent Crime Task Force on Monday morning.

Members of the task force are meeting with community members from across the state, including in Petersburg last week. The Task Force will make recommendations the governor can carry out, as well as legislative recommendations.

“There is a clear recognition of a violent crime crisis in Virginia and my administration is committed to joining with community leaders, law enforcement, and Virginians around solutions with the Violent Crime task force. We will take a comprehensive look at how we can address the rise in violent crime by providing more law enforcement resources, creating alternative and after-school activities for children, and addressing the fear that results in witnesses failing to show up for a criminal hearing,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin in a press releaese.

Since last Wednesday, nine people have been killed in shootings in Hampton Roads, including two people in Suffolk, two people in Chesapeake, two people in Norfolk, two people in Portsmouth, and one person in Hampton.

Local mayors have held meetings to try and find regional responses to the violence with the next meeting expected during the summer.