Man dies in single vehicle crash on I-64 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died in a single vehicle crash on I-64 westbound, east of Indian River, on Sunday.

State police say preliminary investigations revealed that the driver, and only occupant, of a 2008 Nissan sedan was traveling westbound on I-64 when he drove off the roadway into the grassy median and struck a concrete drainage system.

The driver, identified as 47-year-old Kenneth Monroe of Chesapeake, died at the scene from his injuries.

Troopers say Monroe was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol or speed were not contributing factors in the crash.