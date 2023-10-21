Man dies in single vehicle crash on I-64 in York County: VSP

YORK COUNTY, Va. — On Oct. 20 just after 6:30 p.m., state police responded to a single vehicle crash on I-64 eastbound at the Humelsine Parkway exit.

Troopers say preliminary investigations revealed that the driver, and sole occupant, of a 2017 Ford Explorer, 48-year-old John Gifford was traveling too fast for safe speed conditions and lost control of his vehicle.

He then ran off the roadway and struck a tree head-on, dying upon impact, according to state police.

Virginia State Police say alcohol was not a contributing factor to the crash, and that Gifford was wearing his seatbelt at the time.