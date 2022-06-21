Man expected to survive after shooting off Laskin Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man is recovering after being shot in Virginia Beach early Tuesday morning. It happened at the Woodbury Forest Apartments in the 900 block of South Oriole Drive. That’s off Laskin Road, less than a mile from the Oceanfront.

Police say they got a call about 5:20 a.m., reporting a gunshot wound. A man had gone to the hospital with what police later said are non-life-threatening injuries.

The family of a young woman living in the apartment tells News 3 that it stemmed from a dispute between the woman’s boyfriend and ex-boyfriend. Police have not released information at this time about a suspect; however, the family said the shooter is turning himself in to authorities.

Oriole Drive was blocked off for several hours but is now open. Officers removed crime scene tape from around the apartment complex at about 11 a.m.

News 3 is working to get more information and will update this story.