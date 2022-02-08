Watch
Man fatally shot in Portsmouth, police investigate homicide

Posted at 10:55 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 10:55:59-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A homicide is being investigated in Portsmouth on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 2500 block of Detroit Street.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police tweeted about the homicide at 10 a.m., and said they would provide more information once they learned more.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

