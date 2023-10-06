Man found guilty in connection to July 2022 shooting death in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man has been found guilty in connection to the shooting death of woman in Portsmouth last year.

On July 25, 2022, Portsmouth Police responded to a shooting on Jenkins Place. One man was injured and one woman, Charkela Branch, 37, died.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said its evidence showed that Jamar Lafonz Hilliard and Branch were in a relationship and started to fight at Branch's home, according to a release from the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

News Man seriously injured, woman killed following shooting in Portsmouth Alton Worley II

During the altercation, both parties fired gunshots at each other, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. As a result, Branch was fatally shot.

Hilliard turned himself in connection to the murder in February of this year.

News Man turns himself in after being charged with Portsmouth woman's murder Julia Varnier

A jury found Hilliard guilty of voluntary manslaughter and maliciously shooting into an occupied dwelling. He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 13.

A trial date for Hilliard additional two charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is still pending.