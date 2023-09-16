Man found guilty in May 2020 shooting death: Commonwealth's Attorney's Office

NORFOLK, Va. — A jury convicted 40-year-old Michael Allen Faulkner of first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man in three years ago.

On May 20, 2020, Faulkner and 30-year-old Shelvin Duante Alston were talking with others outside a convenience store on Princess Anne Road, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Surveillance video reveals that the conversation turned heated between Alston and Faulkner, and Falkner even removed his jewelry as if preparing to fight.

Though Faulkner tried to engage Alston, bystanders attempted to diffuse the situation and Alston left the parking lot, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Shortly after, Faulkner got in his white Toyota 4Runner with another person and drove out of the store parking lot in the direction of Alston.

News One man dead following Norfolk shooting, police investigating Arianna Herriott

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said that shots were fired near Oaklawn Avenue. Alston was shot four times— twice in the head and twice in the back— and died at the scene.

Eyewitness said they saw a person matching Faulkner's description leaving the scene in the same Toyota SUV, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

In June 2020, police charged Faulkner with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of murder, but the charges were dismissed, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

News Norfolk man charged with second degree murder Web Staff

In June 2022, however, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office secured indictments from a grand jury against Faulkner for first-degree murder and for the use of a firearm.

Wednesday, Sept. 13, a jury found Faulkner guilty as charge, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. He is scheduled for sentencing on Dec.1.

Faulkner's Attorney, Tim Reed, sent this response when News 3 asked for a comment:

"The Commonwealth's press release is an accurate statement of the evidence presented at Mr. Faulkner's trial. He nevertheless maintains his innocence and will appeal the conviction."

