Man found guilty of second degree murder after Portsmouth homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Ryan Winfield pleaded guilty to second degree murder on Monday after prosecutors say he shot and killed Auriel McLaurin.

On Nov. 9, 2021, Winfield was at McLaurin's home when the two got into a fight, according to Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney.

Prosecutors say after the fight, as McLaurin was leaving, he fired three gunshots through the front door of the house, hitting and killing McLaurin.

The remaining charges of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting in committing or attempting a felony, discharging a firearm within or at a building or dwelling were nolle prosequied upon the court's acceptance of Winfield's guilty plea, according to prosecutors.

Winfield's sentencing hearing will be held on Aug. 10.

