Man found guilty on all counts for 2021 Norfolk mass shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Ziontay Palmer has been found guilty on all 10 counts for the 2021 Young Terrace mass shooting that killed three women and injured two others.

It's been just over two years since five women were shot, three killed and two injured, in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood. The jury trial of defendant Ziontay Palmer began Tuesday.

News Police, parents describe defendant's demeanor after 2021 Norfolk mass shooting Erika Craven

Prosecutors said Palmer, then 19, opened fire in the neighborhood on November 3, 2021 around 6pm before fleeing the area.

Palmer's girlfriend Angel Legrande, who family said was pregnant with the couple's child at the time, and bystander Shazelle Dixon were injured in the shooting. Legrande's mother Nicole Lovewine, Lovewine's partner Detra Brown, and another neighbor, Sarah Constine, were killed.

We have a team in the courtroom, and will update this article once we learn more.

Stay with News 3 for updates.