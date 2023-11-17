Watch Now
Man found guilty on all counts for 2021 Norfolk mass shooting

Posted at 3:59 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 15:59:52-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Ziontay Palmer has been found guilty on all 10 counts for the 2021 Young Terrace mass shooting that killed three women and injured two others.

It's been just over two years since five women were shot, three killed and two injured, in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood. The jury trial of defendant Ziontay Palmer began Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Palmer, then 19, opened fire in the neighborhood on November 3, 2021 around 6pm before fleeing the area.

Palmer's girlfriend Angel Legrande, who family said was pregnant with the couple's child at the time, and bystander Shazelle Dixon were injured in the shooting. Legrande's mother Nicole Lovewine, Lovewine's partner Detra Brown, and another neighbor, Sarah Constine, were killed.

