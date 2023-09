PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was found injured on Fayette Street in Portsmouth after a shooting, Portsmouth Police said Saturday night.

News 3 learned about the incident from Portsmouth Police just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

As of Saturday night, police have not released any other information, including suspect information, circumstances, and the extent of the man's injuries.

