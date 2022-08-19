Man found not guilty in connection to Norfolk NEON District fatal shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - A man arrested in connection with a shooting in the city's NEON District that left a man dead in November 2020 has been found not guilty.

According to police, around 10 p.m. on November 18, 2020, officers responded to the 800 block of Granby Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived on the scene, they found 33-year-old Abram D. Randle of Norfolk suffering from gunshot wounds. Randle was pronounced dead at the scene.

25-year-old Marqail King was initially charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to Norfolk Circuit Court, King was found not guilty. The case has now been closed.