Man gets 4 life sentences for killing VB woman, her 7-year-old son & dog

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Richard Stoner, the man who pleaded guilty twice to the 2004 murders of a 29-year-old and her seven-year-old son, was sentenced on Monday.

Stoner, 48, was sentenced to four terms of life in prison plus 63 years, according to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. He was charged with aggravated murder, first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, statutory burglary of a dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (four counts), conspiracy, arson of an occupied dwelling, and torture/mutilate a dog causing death.

The nearly 20-year-old case began Lois Schmidt, 29, and her 7-year-old son Jonathan Vetrano were found shot to death in a burning home on Newcombe Road in 2004.

There were no developments in the case until 2018, when Stoner and Schmidt's ex-husband, Christopher Schmidt, were arrested. Court documents showed that one piece of evidence was a disc that contained a recording of Stoner calling the Cold Case Line.

Investigators said Stoner confessed to killing the mother and son pair, claiming Schmidt hired him to kill his ex.

The Stipulation of Facts in the case says Stoner thought Lois would be home alone, but when he got to the home in June 2004 he found she was home with her son from another marriage.

Stoner killed Lois, according to court records, and then killed Jonathan because he was going to be "messed up for life" after witnessing his mom's murder.

He also shot Lois's brother, killed a dog, and set the house on fire, according to the Stipulation.

After initially pleading guilty to avoid the death penalty, a judge allowed Stoner to withdraw his plea in 2021 after then-Gov. Ralph Northam signed a law abolishing the death penalty in Virginia.

Christopher Schmidt maintained his innocence and charges against him were withdrawn in 2021.

Stoner was scheduled to go on trial, but pleaded guilty a second time.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said Stoner’s sentence is without eligibility for parole, no good credit time, and not eligible for conditional release. This is the maximum sentence for these crimes.

At the time of sentencing, Circuit Court Judge Steven C. Frucci said "Stoner’s confession 'read like a horror story' and that the maximum sentence may even be insufficient," according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.