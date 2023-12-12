Watch Now
Man found guilty of aggravated murder in 2021 Virginia Beach gas station homicide

Posted at 5:33 PM, Dec 12, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has been found guilty of aggravated murder in the shooting death of a 65-year-old woman at a Harris Teeter gas station in Haygood Shopping Center on Dec. 13, 2021.

Annie Smith was shot and killed as her husband, Steven Smith, pumped gas.

Detectives say that Darrius White and his brother Micheal White robbed Steven Smith. Annie Smith saw her husband was being robbed and pulled out a gun hidden in the car.

In court Tuesday, jurors listened to the police interrogation of Darrius White. He said that he felt threatened.

"She had a gun," said White in the video. "My reaction is I'm trying to save my life."

Both the defense and prosecution agree that White shot Annie Smith, they argued over if he was guilty of aggravated murder.

White's defense argued that the aggravated murder meant that the crime was willful, deliberate and pre-meditated and that he wasn't aware that his brother was robbing the Smiths.

The jury also heard from the medical examiner and law enforcement officers.

Micheal White pleaded guilty for his role in Annie Smith's murder and is awaiting sentencing on Thursday.

