Man harassed victims in Virginia by sending unwanted deliveries, other services, feds say

NORFOLK, Va. — A Craigslist ad in Feb. 2022 offered up a woman's pet ducks for free.

"I'm moving to a city and obviously can't take them with me," the ad reads, but the owner of the duck's didn't write the ad.

Instead, federal investigators say a Maryland man named Joseph Bourabah wrote it.

Investigators say Bourabah did similar things to more than 30 people in multiple states.

TRENDING STORY: Woman gives $800, opens bank account to someone online, finds out it was part of romance scheme

In court documents, they detail some of the more than 1,000 incidents of harassment Bourabah is accused of inflicting on people.

Now, Bourabah has been indicted on five cyberstalking charges and will be arraigned on Wednesday in Norfolk Federal Court.

In another incident described in the court documents, someone texted a tree trimming service requesting work on a property, but the owner of the property didn't write it.

Instead, Bourabah wrote it, investigators say.

They say he used multiple Google email accounts to obtain TextNow telephone numbers, which allows people to receive a unique phone number.

He then used the numbers to create the fake ads, court documents say.

Court documents say Bourbah sent tow trucks, Door Dash, and taxi cabs to the victims when they didn't call for the services between September 2021 to February 2023.

News 3 asked local attorney Sonny Stallings, who's not connected to the case, to weigh-in on it.

"There's no question he has a grudge against these people for whatever reason," Stallings said.

The court documents don't reveal an exact motive, but do say he taunted the victims.

Investigators say a confidential informant came forward to the victims because he or she didn't agree with what was going on and wanted the victims to know who was harassing them.

"You go online. You do this kind of thing - you leave some kind of a footprint. You may think you're covering yourself up, but as this guy found out you're not," said Stallings.