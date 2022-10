NORFOLK, Va. - A man was injured in a Saturday night shooting in Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood, according to police.

Officers said a call came in just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday for a shooting on Nicholson Street.

Norfolk Police told News 3 the man has suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation.

