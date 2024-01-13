Man in 'critical but stable condition' after Virginia Beach officer involved shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department says that it is investigating an officer involved shooting.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, officers went to an apartment at the 1300 block of Riverfront Court on a dispute call, according to the release about the incident.

One man was shot and transported to the hospital, according to the release. He is in critical but stable condition.

The VBPD says that they will release more information as it becomes available.

