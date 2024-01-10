Newport News police chief gives insights into deadly officer involved shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew gave insight into what happened during Friday's deadly officer involved shooting in a press conference Tuesday.

This is the second officer involved shooting in Newport News within the last three weeks.

In a press conference, the chief revealed that 43-year-old David Noteboom was going through a mental crisis.

"We responded to a situation that no one wants to," Chief Steve Drew said during a press conference. "The reason officers were there is because two things were going on, it was to follow up on a welfare check and to serve an arrest warrant."

Police say Noteboom’s father and Noteboom’s ex-girlfriend requested Friday's welfare check due to suicidal concerns.

Police were also there to serve an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court out of Chesapeake for grand larceny.

When police arrived at the Noteboom’s residence in the Davis Mobile Home Trailer Park in Newport News, they made several commands for him to come out. Police say Noteboom’s ex-girlfriend was also inside.

"We heard screaming and yelling," Drew said. "At that point, officers believe someone was in distress. We used the word 'hostage' and removed her out. Someone was in danger. Wen they went in, they saw a struggle. The firearm was up towards the head and mouth area of David."

"There is a firearm that is moved in the direction towards officers," Drew said. "Then there were shots fired by the Newport News Police Department. David was struck."

Drew says officers immediately rendered aid. Noteboom was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police say they instructed Noteboom’s ex-girlfriend not to go to his residence on Friday.

"She called Friday and she talked about concern for him including suicidal, and 'should I go there?'" Drew said. "The instructions from the department were absolutely not."

“I begged and pleaded with him not to kill himself," Michelle Ellers, Noteboom's ex-girlfriend said in a recent interview with News 3's John Hood.

The officers that were involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, per protocol.