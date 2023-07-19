Man in critical condition after being trapped in Portsmouth housefire

PORTSMOUTH, Va — For 58 years Burlene and James Branch lived in their Portsmouth home.

But now they have to start over.

The homeowners' granddaughter said her grandfather and a relative were inside the house when a fire broke out Wednesday. Her 90-year-old grandfather, James, was trapped inside during the fire.

Fire crews rescued and resuscitated him before he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The cause is still unknown to firefighters, but the couple's granddaughter said the air conditioner may have started the fire.

There have been several fires recently across Hampton Roads, according to the Red Cross.

Ned Worman, a Red Cross volunteer, said the Branch's home is the third house fire he's seen this week.

"With the heat and a lot of kitchen fires we had one early this morning in Chesapeake," said Worman. "I just came back from another fire in Virginia Beach that happened a week or so ago."

The American Red Cross said it is a sad situation for these homeowners. It can take a long time to rebuild a family home, sometimes it can't be restored.

"The house that I just came from in Virginia Beach, they told the homeowner it would take 18-24 months because it was pretty well burnt," said Worman. "With the Branch's home, given its age, we aren't allowed to go inside, but from what I can see, there is pretty major damage."

Families like the Branch family will have to find elsewhere to live. This is why Worman said the American Red Cross is providing some financial assistance for the time being.

"Some of these people have lost everything," said Worman. "So we help so they can go to Walmart, get some clothes, get some food, stay in a motel if they need to. It's a temporary thing, but that's what we are going to give for today."