Man in critical condition after crash in Chesapeake

Posted at 10:03 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 10:03:25-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being extricated from his car after a crash in Chesapeake, police say.

Around 6:45 a.m. Chesapeake police responded to the area of Geneva Avenue and Canal Drive for reports of a single car crash.

When they arrived on scene they found an SUV which had crashed into a tree.

The Chesapeake Fire Department had to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

The Chesapeake Investigation Team is currently on scene.

Traffic in the area is currently being re-routed.

