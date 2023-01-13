Man in critical condition after crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being extricated from his car after a crash in Chesapeake, police say.
Around 6:45 a.m. Chesapeake police responded to the area of Geneva Avenue and Canal Drive for reports of a single car crash.
When they arrived on scene they found an SUV which had crashed into a tree.
The Chesapeake Fire Department had to extricate the driver from the vehicle.
The Chesapeake Investigation Team is currently on scene.
Traffic in the area is currently being re-routed.
