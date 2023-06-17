Watch Now
Man injured in Saturday afternoon plane crash in Suffolk: Virginia State Police

Posted at 4:18 PM, Jun 17, 2023
SUFFOLK, Va. — Troopers are currently on-scene investigating a plane crash that happened in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police tell News 3.

According to VSP officials, the crash happened just before 3:00 p.m. on North Liberty Spring Road, west of Whaleyville Boulevard and Copeland Road.

Virginia State Police said the man who was piloting the plane suffered non-life threatening injuries. VSP officials added the man was the only person inside the plane.

