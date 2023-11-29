Man injured in shooting on 35th Street: Newport News police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot on 35th Street Tuesday night.

Just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of 35th Street in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment of what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury, according to police.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have information regarding this incident, police ask that you call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 247-2500. You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP and leave an anonymous tip.

