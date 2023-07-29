Man injured, officers looking for suspects after Chesapeake shooting: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are looking for any suspects linked to a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man injured, officers said.

Officers responded just before 4:00 p.m. Saturday to Outlaw Street for a report of a injured person.

Police were able to find a man who was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

First responders took the man to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officers and detectives are currently on scene to try and find any suspects.

Police do not have a suspect description as of Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

You can also submit a tip online, or through the P3TIPS app.

Callers are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court.

If a caller’s tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.