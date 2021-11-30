Man, juvenile arrested in connection to Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 19-year-old man and a juvenile were both arrested in connection to a shooting.
On November 16 at 5:08 p.m., Virginia Beach Police responded to the 3100 Block of Bowling Green Drive for reports that a man was suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting had taken place in the 3200 Block of Peele Court. Two people were identified as suspects.
On November 23, 19-year-old Devonte Burress and a male juvenile were both taken into custody.
Burress was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
The juvenile was charged with two counts of attempted robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding.
They are both currently being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center and Juvenile Detention Center.