Man, juvenile arrested in connection to Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 19-year-old man and a juvenile were both arrested in connection to a shooting.

On November 16 at 5:08 p.m., Virginia Beach Police responded to the 3100 Block of Bowling Green Drive for reports that a man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting had taken place in the 3200 Block of Peele Court. Two people were identified as suspects.

On November 23, 19-year-old Devonte Burress and a male juvenile were both taken into custody.

Burress was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of attempted robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding.

They are both currently being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center and Juvenile Detention Center.