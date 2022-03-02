Man killed in hit-and-run on E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has died after a hit-and-run in the 1700 block of E. Little Creek Road Tuesday night.

The call came in around 8:45 p.m.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a hit-and-run crash in the 1700 block of E. Little Creek Rd. A man has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Call came in around 8:45 p.m. Please avoid the area while #NPD clears the scene. pic.twitter.com/ZsBMLo0AvD — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) March 2, 2022

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

A short time later, police said they've possibly found the vehicle involved in the crash.

#update #NPD has possibly located the vehicle involved in this crash. The investigation is still ongoing. More details will follow when available. https://t.co/L8tYVLUWwv — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) March 2, 2022

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is the second hit-and-run to happen in the city this week. Monday morning, a driver took off after hitting a 16-year-old girl on her way to class at Booker T. Washington High School in the 1100 block of Park Avenue. She is at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD) with serious injuries.

