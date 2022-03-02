Watch
News

Actions

Man killed in hit-and-run on E. Little Creek Road in Norfolk

baltimore police generic crime scene
File
baltimore police generic crime scene
Posted at 9:55 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 22:00:29-05

NORFOLK, Va. - A man has died after a hit-and-run in the 1700 block of E. Little Creek Road Tuesday night.

The call came in around 8:45 p.m.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

A short time later, police said they've possibly found the vehicle involved in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is the second hit-and-run to happen in the city this week. Monday morning, a driver took off after hitting a 16-year-old girl on her way to class at Booker T. Washington High School in the 1100 block of Park Avenue. She is at the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD) with serious injuries.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories