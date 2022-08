JAMES CITY COUNTY. Va. - The Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-64 westbound near James City County Wednesday morning.

According to the release, the driver and sole occupant drove off the roadway, up the embankment and into the tree line.

The driver of the 2012 Honda Accord, identified as a male, was found dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.