Man killed in Newport News shooting on Boulder Drive: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Thursday night.

Around 8:42 p.m., Newport News police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Boulder Drive.

There, officers say they found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police confirmed.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation at this time, and there is no suspect information to release.

Forensics is processing the crime scene, and detectives are canvassing the area to see if anyone has heard or saw anything.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1 — 888-LOCK-U-Up.