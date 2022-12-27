Victim of Newport News shooting on Boulder Drive identified: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The victim of a shooting on Boulder Drive has been identified, according to the Newport News Police Department.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, 22-year-old Aah’Keem Robinson of Newport News was found by police with a gunshot wound following a shooting. The shooting occurred in the 300 block of Boulder Drive, and police responded to the incident around 8:40 p.m.

Robinson died at the scene, according to police.

Two other adult males were also injured and treated at local hospitals. Their injuries were not belived to be life-threatening.

The department is asking anyone with information about the incident and/or the suspect to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting www.P3Tips.com.