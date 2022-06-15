Man pleads guilty in 2019 murder of Norfolk Wawa employee

NORFOLK, Va. - One man has pleaded guilty to the 2019 fatal shooting of a Wawa employee.

Norfolk Police arrested two people in connection to a Wawa employee's shooting death.

Police say an employee of the gas station, 38-year-old Helena B. Stiglets was sitting inside her car when she was shot. The incident took place at the Wawa on E. Little Creek Road.

She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Detectives say she was shot during a robbery.

After an investigation, 20-year-old Andre Brinkley and 21-year-old Shonquial E. Hamlin were arrested and charged with second-degree murder, robbery, carjacking, use of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a felony.

On Tuesday, Brinkley pleaded guilty today for his role in the carjacking and fatal shooting of Stiglets.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, unlawful wounding, robbery, destruction of property, discharge of a firearm in public, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The plea agreement includes a sentencing cap of 29 years of active incarceration. The plea agreement notes that the victim's family was advised of the plea agreement and they agree with its terms.

The other man charged in Stiglets' death, Shonquial Hamlin, is scheduled for a plea hearing on June 30 in Norfolk Circuit Court.

Both defendants spoke to News 3 from jail after their arrest behind bars.

Brinkley said he didn't know Hamlin and said he's innocent. "I'll say it in front of everybody. I didn't murder nobody," he said. He refused to answer any questions about the case, saying he would leave that information to his lawyer.

Hamlin, on the other hand, gave a detailed version of what he says happened Sunday night at the Wawa on Little Creek Road.

He says he and Brinkley were hanging out that night and says Brinkley had been drinking. The two decided to go to the Wawa and get some food. At some point, they encountered Stiglets in the parking lot.

The next thing he knew, Hamlin says Brinkley took out a gun to rob Stiglets.