Man pleads guilty to 2022 shooting death outside of Norfolk nightclub

NORFOLK, Va. — A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty as charged to first degree murder for shooting another man outside a nightclub last year.

On Sept. 3, 2022, Marco Hicks, Micheal Rivera-Rubert and several other people went to a nightclub and parked their vehicles at an overflow lot in a strip mall in the 800 block of North Military Highway, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Around 2 a.m. on Sept. 4, surveillance cameras show that the group went back to parking lot and were chatting for around 20 minutes.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says that Hicks then went to his pick-up truck, got a pistol, put the gun to Rivera-Rubert's head and shot him.

After the shooting, Hicks and the others in the group left the parking lot in two vehicles, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Attorneys say that a nearby good Samaritan at the strip mall tried to help Rivera-Rubert, but he was already dead.

Norfolk police investigated the video from the strip mall and other businesses and found footage of Hicks wearing the same jersey and clothing with a distinctive tattoo of a rifle from the right side of his forehead to his cheek, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. When police arrested Hicks, he claimed that another person was the culprit.

The plea agreement was accepted by a Norfolk Circuit Court Judge and Hick's is to be sentenced in March 15, 2024.