Man posing as another person purchases 2 vehicles in Virginia Beach: Report

Biz Used Cars
David Zalubowski/AP
Used sedans sit Thursday, Nov. 25, 2022, outside a BMW dealership in southeast Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 10:11:15-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Crimesolvers says a man posed as another person and purchased two vehicles.

On Nov. 7, a man purchased a 2014 Mercedes Benz at 1165 Lynnhaven Parkway.

Crimesolvers says the man used personal information to get an auto loan and presented a fake Pennsylvania driver's license.

On Nov. 12, Crimesolvers says the same suspect bought a Land Rover using the same information and ID from Nov. 7.

The suspect's identity is currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story, stay with News 3 for updates.

