Man posing as another person purchases 2 vehicles in Virginia Beach: Report

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Crimesolvers says a man posed as another person and purchased two vehicles.

On Nov. 7, a man purchased a 2014 Mercedes Benz at 1165 Lynnhaven Parkway.

Crimesolvers says the man used personal information to get an auto loan and presented a fake Pennsylvania driver's license.

On Nov. 12, Crimesolvers says the same suspect bought a Land Rover using the same information and ID from Nov. 7.

The suspect's identity is currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

