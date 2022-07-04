Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2020 fatal Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was sentenced for a fatal shooting that took place in 2020.

21-year-old Brian Michael Tharrington was sentenced for the fatal shooting of 53-year-old Darrell W. Moorehouse. He was sentenced to 30 years with 13 years suspended on the second-degree murder charge, in addition to three years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Tharrington will serve a 20-year active prison sentence, and he'll begin a 20-year term of supervised probation upon his release from incarceration.

In March, Tharrington plead guilty to the fatal shooting.

On June 22, 2020, crews responded to 9443 Hickory Street. Once on scene, they found Morehouse on the ground in front of his shed suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the stipulation of facts that he pleaded guilty to, officers spoke to Edward Shook who stated that he was across the street preparing for a BBQ when he heard a few small pops that he thought were a handgun.

He walked toward the road and as he was coming out of his fence, he saw Tharrington stand over the victim who was on the ground.

Shook said that Tharrington was pointing the gun with his right hand and while he was pointing the gun, Shook heard an additional shot. Shook said that Tharrington then took off running. According to court documents, Shook then went to provide aid to the victim, who he recognized as his neighbor, Darrell Morehouse.

Neighbors and 911 callers said they saw Tharrington running from the scene and were able to give the police his description. One witness followed him in their vehicle which ultimately assisted the police in locating Tharrington.

He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Once in custody, officers found him to be in possession of a .25 caliber handgun. Officials say he then began complaining of chest pains and was taken to the hospital.

Tharrington was discharged from the hospital and taken to the POC for an interview.

Documents say during that interview, he admitted that he shot the victim who he knew as Darrell. He told police that he thought that he shot him four times with a gun he found on the beach. Tharrington said that he shot Darrell because Darrell ruined their family. He said that Darrell had gotten him and his brothers taken away from Tharrington's family when they were young by calling CPS.