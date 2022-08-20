Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting, paralyzing Norfolk man

NORFOLK, Va.—A Norfolk man was sentenced to 20 years in prison today for shooting and paralyzing a man.

“While we are proud to have achieved justice in the form of punishment for Mr. Horne, Mr. Perry will forever suffer the price of Mr. Horne’s senseless crime. We will always seek to hold accountable the perpetrators of gun violence,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi.

In 2020, Tyquane L. Perry was seriously injured after being shot in the neck at the apartment of his children’s mother. Officials say he went upstairs to use the restroom during the house visit when Daniel Lee Horne angrily confronted him with a gun.

According to officials, Horne was convicted on May 26, 2020, for aggravated malicious wounding, maliciously discharging a firearm in an occupied building, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Perry is paralyzed from the chest down and is now in a wheelchair because the gunshot instantly cut his spinal cord.

“Mr. Horne has earned the 20 years he will serve in prison,” said Fatehi. “He has robbed Mr. Perry of the ability to walk forever. It did not need to be this way.

Horne’s sentence includes 20 years with five suspended for aggravated malicious wounding, five years with three suspended for maliciously discharging a firearm, and three years for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Horne’s suspended sentence is based on two years of good behavior and supervised probation after serving his prison sentence.