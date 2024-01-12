Man sentenced to 9+ years in connection to 2021 shootings at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Raswell Steverson was sentenced in connection to 2021 shootings at the Oceanfront.

Raswell is sentenced to 9 years and 8 months after being arrested in April 2021, on four counts of malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and violent felon in possession of a firearm.

On March 26, 2021, the were multiple shootings at the Oceanfront, and two people — Donovon Lynch and DeShayla Harris — died. The Commonwealth's attorney's office said that there is no evidence linking Raswell to Lynch and Harris's shooting deaths. However, Raswell was the fourth suspect arrested in connection the string of shooting that left several injured.