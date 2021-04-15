Fourth suspect arrested, charged for March 26 Oceanfront shooting incident

VIRGNIA BEACH, Va. - A fourth person has been arrested in connection to to the shootings that took place at the Oceanfront on March 26, Virginia Beach Police said Thursday.

22-year-old Raswell Jahkee Steverson was arrested and charged with four counts of malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and violent felon in possession of a firearm.

The incident happened at 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue, police said.

That night there were multiple incidents that took place. Gunshots were first reported at Atlantic Avenue at 20th Street and multiple people were wounded. Then police said gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue.

When officers investigated, they found an additional shooting victim in the 300 block of 19th Street near Pacific Avenue. 29-year-old Deshayla Harris, of Norfolk, died on scene. Police say Harris was a bystander of the shooting.

VBPD officers were stationed nearby and said they encountered and shot an armed citizen, killing him. Police later identified the man as 25-year-old Donovon Lynch, of Virginia Beach.

Lynch's family has since said police have not been transparent and that they believe officials are leaving out huge details of what happened at the Oceanfront that night.

Virginia State Police have taken over the Oceanfront shooting investigation of Lynch.

The other incidents remain under investigation by the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

