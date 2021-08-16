Man sentenced to life in prison for shooting that injured Virginia Beach police officer, will soon file appeal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Bryan Cage, the man accused of possessing child pornography and shooting at police outside his home in 2017 - -which injured one officer -- will spend life in jail after the sentence was handed down in Virginia Beach court on Monday.

"Total sentence, life in the Virginia State Penitentiary plus 1,248 years and 30 days,” the judge said.

In June 2017, Virginia Beach Police Officers responded to his home for allegations he possessed child pornography. An exchange of gunfire occurred after an investigation stated Cage barricaded himself.

One officer was shot twice in the shoulder forcing the officer to retire. Police fired back in the direction of the home.

The sentence was first presented by a jury in May where charges included attempted murder of a police officer, discharging a weapon, and child pornography charges.

"Not only are there going to be life-lasting physical effects, but there are going to be lifetime-lasting psychological effects,” Kari Kolar, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney representing the prosecution, said to the courtroom.

The sentencing was considered a victory by the Commonwealth.

"All I can say is that we are very, very pleased with the judge's decision today,” Kolar said outside the courtroom.

As for the defense lead by attorney Diane Toscano, it was not the outcome they had hoped for.

"I know Mr. Cage is disappointed certainly,” Toscano said. “The sentence that was handed down today was more than necessary for what should have been given to him."

The judge described Cage as someone who had no regard for the rule of law or law enforcement officers. The investigation stated police announced who they were, but as mentioned in the courtroom, Cage claimed he did not know it was the police at his door.

"He was a man who had no criminal record up to this point,” Toscano said. “He was a recluse, he certainly was not harming others in the community and had no issues up until the date of this offense."

Toscano added Cage will file for an appeal and the court will appoint him an attorney. The process can last up to 30 days.

