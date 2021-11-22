Man seriously injured after shooting on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth, police investigate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening.

At 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Elm Avenue for a gunshot wound incident.

Police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

