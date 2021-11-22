Watch
News

Actions

Man seriously injured after shooting on Elm Avenue in Portsmouth, police investigate

items.[0].videoTitle
police-lights
Posted at 10:39 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 23:14:18-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening.

At 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Elm Avenue for a gunshot wound incident.

Police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks